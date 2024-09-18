He Was Going To Work From Home Because He Was Feeling Ill, But When His Boss Made Him Get A Doctor’s Note, He Ended Up With A Three Day Paid Vacation

Getting a doctor’s note as a full-grown adult seems unnecessary.

So when this employee was forced to get one to miss a mandatory in-office day, he turned it into an extended vacation, according this this story from Reddit.

It’s hard to blame him for sure.

I need a doctor’s note to work from home? Guess I’m not working at all

A fairly short story that took place today. So for context, I’m working as an engineer and all my work is done on my work laptop. Because of this, teleworking is pretty much the way of working ever since the pandemic started.

Work from home has become the norm, but some companies are looking to justify their office costs.

However, 2 weeks ago we got a new manager who decided that we had to have a mandatory team day at office once a week. Basically wanting everyone on the team to be present that day.

Not a popular decision, but the author goes along with it.

I don’t like the idea of mandatory presence at the office but whatever I thought by myself. I usually go once a week to the office anyway for various reasons. Fast forward to today.

The author starts to not feel well ahead of the mandatory in-office day.

It’s our mandatory day and I had been coughing since yesterday night. So I decided to not risk it and stay at home. I had the symptoms of some illness but felt like I could still work. Besides that, I don’t want half the office to be sick as well by next week and blame me for it.

He’s trying to be conscientious, but the manager has a problem with it.

So I sent my manager a mail to inform him that I wouldn’t be present at the office. Not much later I got a reply back stating that “agreements must be respected” and that “mandatory days can’t be missed without a doctor’s note”. So that’s exactly what I did.

This works out well for the author and not for the manager.

I went to the doctor the same day and she gave me 3 sick-days off. Took a picture of the doctor’s note and sent it to HR with the manager in CC. I still don’t understand why he made it such a big deal that I wanted to work from home for my own and my team’s wellbeing, but hey, 3 days off.

I am sure many commenters can relate to this one. Let’s see what they have to say.

This commenter shares a similar incident, when their boss switched sides mid-stream.

Send this one up the ladder, says another comment.

Why does management constantly feel the need to flex their minor power, asks this comment.

Can’t we just be treated like adults?

A medical professional says doctor’s notes don’t matter anyway.

Maybe next time management will let their employees act like adults instead of treating them like children!

What a novel idea.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.