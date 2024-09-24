He Was Really Sick But His Boss Wouldn’t Let Him Go Home. So He Stole A Cake Idea From Her And Gave It To Her Son.

Having to work when you’re sick is the worst, especially when your boss is a jerk about it.

But fortunately some bosses like this tend to hand you ways to get back at them.

Check out how this worker used his talents to do just that.

I took a managers idea for a birthday cake because she wouldn’t let me go home I like to bake and even took a cake class and I used to work in a call center. I hated my manager a lot.

And then it got personal.

One time I was sick and could barely stay on the phone. I asked Kate if I could go home. She said, “If you go home, you will lose your job.” So I went back to work. Very mad and sick. Some time later, she said, “I’m going to make my son Sawyer an island themed cake for his birthday!” I ask to see what cake she’s going to bake. Extremely simple. So then it hit me.

Eureka!

I’m going to make this exact island themed cake and make it better than she ever could. So I did that night. I brought it into work the next day and gave it to Sawyer in front of everyone. He loved it and everyone else did, too. Except Kate.

Here’s what people are saying.

It’s called taking a hint, boss. Yikes.

More impactful than a doctor’s note.

Good tip.

You do what you gotta do!

Very. She can’t afford to lose staff, so risks infecting all of them and losing most of her staff. Makes sense.

I doubt the cake motivated her to stop being such a jerk.

But one can hope.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.