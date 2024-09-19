Her Boss Was A Jerk When Her Mom Passed, So She Told The District Manager And Got Her In Trouble

Losing a grandparent can be very hard. It’s often the first major loss a person experiences.

So when someone you need to deal with gives you a hard time about it, you don’t forget it.

See the person in this story put her resentment to good use.

Revenge On Store Manager My grandma died and my manager Marlene was horribly insensitive about it. A few weeks after the funeral, our district manager was touring the stores and asked me how I was liking it at the new store.

She saw her opportunity and pounced on it.

I cheerfully asked him if I could speak to him in my back office. He agreed and Marlene started to walk with us. I looked her dead in the eye and cheerfully said “No. Just him.” Once we were in the back room, he asked what was going on, and I started crying as I told him. Men can’t handle women crying. I saw this grown man panic. I relayed the story exactly as it happened. He told me he’d take care of it and as I followed him out of the office, Marlene looked like she was about to puke.

Her actions did the trick immediately.

I don’t remember how long they were in her office for, but it wasn’t a quick meeting. Afterward, she came over to give me a very begrudging apology with all the sincerity of a petulant child being forced to apologize by their parent.

Here’s what people are saying.

So effective! I’m proud of her.

I love stories about people taking action to ensure respect.

That’s terrible. I hope you didn’t stay there long.

This is very true. You can’t change them, but you can keep them in check.

Terrible, but not surprising.

A very professional approach! I like it.

Not petty at all.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.