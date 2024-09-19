Her Boyfriend Broke Up With Her While She Was In The Hospital And Kicked Her Out Of Their House, So She Destroyed His Bed And Reported Him For Having Illegal Cable

I’m gonna go out on a limb and say that the woman and man you’re going to read about in the story below probably should never have been living together in the first place.

But that’s just my opinion!

And the good news is that she got revenge on this guy before she got the hell out of there.

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit.

The petty moving out. “I was dating this guy for about 3 1/2 years. For last few months of our relationship, we had moved in together (WORST DECISION EVER!) in our friend’s house. When we moved in, my parents had given us a bunch of cooking pans/pots/dishes/etc. I had brought in sheets for the bed, hangers, and some other household items. Outside of the items used in the bedroom, we shared all of this with our roommate, as there was the one kitchen.

Things went south in a hurry.

Well, at the last 3 or so weeks of our relationship, I ended up sick and was in the hospital for a few days. My, now, ex-boyfriend came to visit me and broke up with me while in the hospital! We lived together! I was “allowed” to still live in the home until I could figure something out. He didn’t mind us still living together for a bit because we would still do the bump-and-grind, and act like we were dating still. Things started to eventually get worse and worse between us. The last day I lived there, he got physical with me and told me to get out. My mom was able to come and pick me up. After a few days, my ex told me that he packed up all my stuff and to come and get it when him or our roommate was home, and to leave the key. I borrowed my mom’s car and picked up a friend to help with my things. I had some of my items at the house we lived in, and at his dad’s house, so I had to go there as well. I went to his dad’s first, loaded up, and left fairly quickly. I then went to our home and I did grab the boxes he packed of my things. I did notice though that not everything was in those boxes.

That’s weird…

All of the items I listed above were not in those boxes. Well, he did tell me to pack MY stuff and get out. I think things that MY family gave us falls under the category of “my stuff.” So, I found another box packed up all of MY items that I had brought into the house. So, that meant all of the pots, pans, dishes, silverware, cooking utensils, sheets, pillows, blankets, hangers, shower items, and even the groceries that I had just purchased with my own money. I didn’t want him to have to be worried about having to see any of my things and have a constant reminder of me. I had needed a sharpie so that I could label my boxes correctly. I couldn’t find any paper to test the marker on, so his wooden desk looked like a perfect substitution. Paper comes from wood, so same difference. Before I left, I noticed that we somehow had a cup of soda that had started to grow, and we didn’t have anymore trash bags (because I took those back too from the grocery shopping I did), so I needed to find a place to get rid of it.

Gross!

I decided that the best place for it was on our bed. After taking the sheets off that I brought back, I figured I could be nice and at least make the bed with the sheets he brought. I first added my special ingredient: moldy soda. Once it was dumped onto the bed, I made the bed with the clean sheets and left the home. I also had reached out to our cable company. I advised that the roommate had called a friend of theirs, that worked with that cable company, and was receiving stolen cable. The unfortunate part of this petty revenge, is that I never knew the outcome of what they say and did after they came home to nothing, a new moldy soda bed, or the loss of cable. I imagine a lot of anger and A LOT of money spent immediately.”

Sometimes, petty is the only way to go.

