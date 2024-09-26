Her Brother’s Kids Trashed Her House, Now She’s Refusing To Babysit Again And Faces Family Backlash

Setting boundaries with family can be tough, especially if they don’t try to understand where you’re coming from.

AITA for refusing to let my brother’s kids stay at my house after they trashed it last time? I (32F) live in a nice, cozy home that I’ve worked really hard to maintain. My brother (34M) has three kids, ages 6, 8, and 10. A few months ago, he asked if they could stay at my place for the weekends because he and his wife needed a break. I agreed, thinking it would be nice to bond with my nieces and nephews. Well, that weekend turned into a nightmare. The kids went absolutely wild. They broke several things, including a vase that was a gift from my late grandmother, spilled juice on my white couch, and even scribbled on the walls with markers. I tried to manage the situation, but whenever I told them to stop or try to set boundaries, they completely ignored me. When I told my brother about the damage, he just laughed it off and said, ‘Kids will be kids.’ He didn’t offer to help clean up or replace anything. I was really hurt, but I didn’t make a big deal out of it at the time.

Fast-forward to now. He’s asking if the kids can stay over again because they want to go on another weekend trip. I told him no, explaining what happened last time and that I didn’t want to deal with that again. He got really upset, saying I’m punishing his kids for being kids and that I’m being unfair. Now my parents are involved, saying I should ‘be the bigger person’ and help out my brother. They say the kids are sorry and just want to spend time with their aunt. But I’m still traumatized by the last time they were here. AITA?

