Her College Roommate Kept Stealing Her Food And Being Rude, So She Would Constantly Steal Her ID Cards And Force Her To Buy New Ones

Back when I was in college I had a roommate that I had met during intro week over the summer.

We hit it off and decided it would be perfect and it was. Until it wasn’t. I brought my TV from home and my parents paid for cable for the room. If I came home and she was watching TV I didn’t mind until I’d ask for the remote and she’d tell me her show was on in 3 hours and I couldn’t use my own TV. Next, I had a storage bin full of snacks I’d buy when my mom would send me some money, just cereal, granola bars, you know college stuff. I’d go home for a weekend and she would eat EVERYTHING.

I’m talking literally every single food item in this bin and leave me nothing. She wouldn’t even tell me she had done it, I’d just find the bin empty and no, she never offered me money or replaced anything. I tried talking to her about it and when that didn’t work I decided to get petty. She’d leave her ID everywhere and I started taking it and hiding it so she’d have to go get a new one from the office, it cost 20 dollars every time she had to replace it.

I must’ve stolen at least 400 dollars worth of her ID cards and she never realized, she just thought she kept dropping them. At the end of the year when we moved out, I packed up and was out first. After I had moved all of my boxes and cleaned up, she left to go somewhere and I left all of her “misplaced” ID cards on the desk on her side of the room.”

Slow and steady wins the race when it comes to revenge.

Especially when it comes to roommates.

