Her Cousin Asked Her To Watch Her Son For Months, But Little Did She Know The Cousin Also Expected Her To Clean Her Entire Kitchen Everytime She Did

In a pinch, family is often the perfect choice for a last-minute babysitter. They’re trust worthy, and if you’re on good terms for them, they’ll usually do it for free!

And besides, if its only family, you don’t have to make your house quite as presentable as you would for a complete stranger coming over.

But when this user went to babysit her cousin’s children, she was shocked when she had to clean up the entire kitchen just to make her kid dinner. After months of this, she got ingenious revenge!

Check it out!

Older cousin used me as a “free” maid for months, so I asked her mom for a pot My dad recently reminded me of this story so I thought I’d share it here. It’s truly not a big deal but I smile whenever I think about it. When I was a young teenager (maybe 13) I had an older cousin with a small child. She lived in a basement apartment under her parents with her boyfriend and the kid. She called me to babysit for her one weekend and I, being a young teen was stoked for the money and just to get out of the house if I’m being honest. I was homeschooled and wasn’t allowed to watch tv or do much at home.

But when she got to her cousin’s house, she realized she wasn’t just the babysitter, but the maid!

I went over, and her and the boyfriend left. Kiddo and I played for a bit before he said he was hungry. When I went into the kitchen to feed him, every dish in the place was dirty, pizza boxes stacked a mile high, just truly gross all around. I cleaned the kitchen, as I didn’t want to cook in such a mess.

And soon this housework became a regular duty of OP’s….

After that this became a weekly thing. Every Saturday my cousin would get me to babysit, there wouldn’t be a single clean dish in the house, and I’d clean before I started cooking. This went on for months until I finally said something to my Dad.

OP’s Dad was shocked to learn that his daughter was being used as a free house cleaner!

Basically the conversation went like this; Me: do I need to go to Ella’s this weekend, I don’t feel good and I don’t want to clean her house. Dad: Why would you clean her house? Me: (Explains the state of the place every week)

But Dad had a plan to get her out of the labor her cousin expected of her…

Dad: Yeah, you’re not doing that anymore. You go over there tonight like every other time. But when it’s time to make dinner go around to your aunt’s house (cousins mom) and ask her for a pot and some plates. Tell her you can’t cook kiddo dinner because there aren’t any clean dishes in the house.

So that’s exactly what I did. Never got asked to babysit again.

I would be absolutely mortified if I had someone over to do me a favor and my house was that messy, let alone if I came home to find out they’d cleaned for me!

Reddit loved that her Dad gave her such good advice, but this user had a different idea.

Others were shocked at how much OP’s cousin was getting from her without paying anything.

And this user who was in a similar situation said she wouldn’t have minded if she had just been asked to clean in the first place!

Finally, this user was shocked that OP’s grandparents didn’t realize the state of the family living right below them.

The nerve of some people!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.