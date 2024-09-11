Her Gross Father Left Her Bathroom Incredibly Dirty, So She Used His Toilet And Repaid The Favor

Some families really know how to get on each other’s nerves, and when it comes to smelly bathrooms, no one wants to have to clean up another’s mess.

I treated my parents bathroom the same way they treated mine. I (21F) am living with my parents and I have a separate 1/2 bath that only I really ever use. My dad (57M) has some issues and regularly blows up the toilet, but usually cleans up the mess. However, for whatever reason, he was by my bathroom and felt the urge. We’ve all been there, right? The thing is, he left it.

He flushed, but the back of the toilet and the underside of the seat was covered in his waste. Needless to say, I was disgusted and went after him to clean it. His response was that he couldn’t find the toilet brush (that sits right beside the toilet) and told me to take care of it.

I figured fine, maybe he didn’t see it and went to take care of it, but made sure he couldn’t miss it again by setting it on the tank. (I will elaborate, the toilet is in the basement below the sewer line, so the tank is like the toilets own personal lift station). Later, he went in there again and blew it up. Left it. Same excuse.

I had to go later and went in their bathroom. Unfortunately in the moment, I didn’t have the explosions he does, but I left it and waited for the aftermath. He was mad and I simply told him I couldn’t find the toilet brush.

The best part was that my mother, although she was also grossed out by my response, agreed with me and made him clean both of the toilets. I do wish this revenge was more epic, but its all I had.

