Her Husband And Mother-In-Law Are Making Decisions About Her Kids Without Her, So She Let Them Both Have It

AITA for calling out my husband and his mother? “My husband (34m) and I (32f) have been together for 5 years, married for one. He adopted my daughter from a previous relationship (7f), and we have a son together (3m). We live directly next-door to his mother (52f) stepfather (49m). My husband and I both work very demanding jobs, but because I have more normal hours, I am responsible for picking up the kids at the end of the day.

At the beginning of the year, my husband and his mother unilaterally decided to pull my kids out of the daycare they going to because “they didn’t think it was safe. “. I still have yet to see any evidence that the daycare was unsafe, but they gave me the flexibility I needed to pick up my kids around 6 PM every night. So my mother-in-law found a daycare, and because she’s a real estate agent who owns her own brokerage, she took it upon herself to pick up my kids when the daycare closes at 4 PM.

She often asked to keep the kids overnight as well, which I’m happy to oblige because they also have a waterfront property and bring my kids there to go swimming and kayaking often. This past Tuesday, I was struggling to leave work on time and let my mother-in-law know that I was going to be late. Her response was “I’m just going to keep them overnight. You picking them up this late is going to disturb their bedtime routine” I proceeded to call my husband and tell him how upset I was that my mother-in-law was keeping the kids without even asking me. I used the term hostage because she’s extremely overbearing and controlling at times.

My husband asked me what my alternative was to the current arrangement, and I suggested that the kids switch to a different daycare and school that’s closer to my work so that I can pick them up at the end of the day. My husband, then insinuated that I was doing this just to spite his mother, and that I needed to go see a doctor and get medicated. Then proceeded to conference call in his mother without telling me he was going to do that, so that I could tell her exactly how I feel.

His mother was sobbing to me on the phone that she didn’t mean to upset me or hurt my feelings and she is easy-going and if I have a problem with something, I should just tell her directly. By this point, it felt like I was getting ganged up on, so I let them both have it. I told them they were making all the parenting decisions without really involving me, that these were my kids, not her kids, and my husband was a piece of **** for not supporting me, and backing me up. My mother-in-law and I have not spoken since that interaction, and my husband and I are on very thin ice. I’m not going to insinuate that I didn’t do anything wrong, because I know there are things that I could’ve done better and handled differently in the situation, but, AITA for handling this the way I did?”

