Her Husband Wants To Get An Exotic Reptile, But She Thinks It Costs Too Much And Told Him No

Pets can be very expensive, but for most people, the benefits outweigh the costs.

In today’s story, one husband wants to buy an exotic lizard, but his wife thinks it’s a waste of money.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for telling my husband he couldn’t buy another $300 reptile after losing a different one he bought 5 weeks ago? My husband (42m) and I (40f) were butting heads for about 6 months because he wanted to buy a snake and I did not want one in the house at all. I finally broke down and said if he got one I wanted nothing to do with it and that it had to be in the basement. He ended up spending about $800 on all the stuff for the snake (snake was $250 bucks alone) and the snake escaped the enclosure within 24 hours of getting it. This was 5 weeks ago and we still haven’t found it.

Now her husband wants to get a lizard.

So now he has decided he wants to get some sort of exotic lizard that will be around $250-$350 plus he is going to need a few more accessories for it. He also said that it will outgrow the current enclosure (that was for the snake) within the year and that he will need to purchase a bigger one in the future.

Her husband compared her gym membership to his reptile.

I started expressing my annoyance at how expensive this is getting and asked if he could get something smaller and not as expensive. He then started ranting about how I pay $200 a month for a gym membership and that I can do that but won’t let him get a reptile.

She defends her gym membership.

I don’t think a gym membership and a reptile are even on the same level. My gym membership is for my health – an investment that will pay for itself over time. I go to the gym 5-6 days a week, so it’s not like I’m paying for it and not using it. It is a crossfit type of gym with instructor led classes. I’ve lost 28 lbs since January and finally am feeling better about my body.

She wonders if she should let her husband get a new reptile.

To me this reptile is something he WANTS not NEEDS. It would be like me spending $1k on a new pair of shoes or something. So AITA for not letting him spend another couple hundred of dollars on a second reptile when I spend $200 a month on my gym membership?

I don’t really think you can compare a gym membership to a pet, but pets can be good for your mental health.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

I think she should tell her husband she’ll think about letting him get a lizard if he finds the snake he lost.

Disagreements about pets always seem to get heated.

