Her Parents Were Mean To Her And Her Partner, So They Decide To Cut Ties With Them And Move Away. Then Suddenly Her Mom Had A Change Of Heart.

My mom turned her guest room into a nursery after I told her she will never meet my child
I am currently pregnant with my first child.
Both my mom and stepdad have been terrible to me and my partner the entire time.
They told us we would be unfit parents because we aren’t married yet.
They legitimately screamed at my partner for “knocking up their little girl” even though we planned the pregnancy.
They would call him everyday, harass him, and show up to his work.
They also try to convince him to leave me so I would have no choice but to move back in with them.
It got worse as time went on.
I finally decided to cut contact with them.
Having a child can already be a stressful time, and having them around to make it worse was not something I was okay with.
My partner and I have gone through a lot with family drama the past couple years, and having this baby has been one of the most exciting things for us.
If my parents can’t be nice to my partner, then they don’t get to see our baby.
Plus, they are the kind of people who don’t wear masks in public and actively choose to be in large gatherings with no social distancing.
So, them seeing a newborn is out of the question.
One day, I sent my mom a very detailed email of why she is not allowed to be a part of my life anymore, and will not be seeing her grandchild.
To make things even better, I also noted that we will be moving across the country shortly after she is born to be closer to other family members.
So not only is she cut off, but we are literally moving far away and never coming back.
She responds by showing up at our house at 11pm, screaming outside our door about how it is her baby, and she deserves to be there for it.
I tell her to get lost, and eventually, she leaves.
Months go by, and she will texts me randomly asking about technical problems with her wi-fi router or something, and needs help.
Little things like that don’t mean much to me, and I sent her the info she needed.
My cousin also had a virtual baby shower and sent my invitation to my mom’s house accidentally, so my mom came by to give it to me.
Things slowly came to a point that we were fairly amicable with each other, but I still stood my ground about our boundaries and nothing else had changed.
She knew this.
Then, she sends me a video today that blew my mind.
She redecorated her entire guest room to be a nursery.
Crib, changing table, $400 worth of newborn clothes, toy chest, stroller, a car seat for her car, and the list goes on.
In the video, she is in tears saying, “OMG, I can’t believe my baby is going to be here soon. This is where she will sleep, where I will change her little diapers. These will be her toys.”
Is she psychotic!? HER baby? Sleeping and living at HER house? What!?
So, I call her up immediately, and I reiterate that we are still moving across the country soon, and that she will have no contact with the baby before that.
Her response? “Oh, okay. We will see about that!”
Genuinely confused.
What part of “You will have no contact with this baby” does she not understand or thinks will change in the next few weeks when she is born?
Is she planning to steal her from us?
I am at a loss for words.
