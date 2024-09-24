Her Rescue Dog Gets Separation Anxiety, But Her Boyfriend Can’t Sleep With Him In The Bedroom. Now She’s Not Sure The Relationship Will Work.

Dogs are family and they are sensitive creatures.

Not everyone has compassion for this and sometimes their needs conflict with the dog’s.

That’s what happened with this couple and their sweet rescue dog. Check out what this woman did about it.

AITA for refusing to make my dog sleep on the landing I have been dating a wonderful guy for just over a year. Everything is amazing. Except he hates having the dog in the bedroom “because he makes noise moving around/snores at times.”

She keeps trying to find a solution.

I have made my dog sleep on the landing several times at the request of my boyfriend, but he gets visibly anxious because he’s a rescue and has bad separation anxiety. It breaks my heart. This dog has gotten me through some extremely rough times and he means the world to me. Our disagreement on this issue has caused a few small arguments and sometimes we’ve going to sleep not talking.

But it seems hopeless.

I’m seriously wondering if this can even work long-term if we can’t even agree on where the dog sleeps. What if it was a baby in a crib? Are they a nuisance too? I’ve decided I just won’t put my dog and myself through this again night after night, so he will sleep on his bed in my room whether bf sleeps over or not.

