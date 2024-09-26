Her Roommate Refuses To Wash The Dishes Even After She Talked To Her About It Multiple Times, So She Stopped Doing The DIshes For Weeks To Prove A Point

Don’t you hate it when your roommate is lazy and irresponsible?

This college student noticed that her roommate was using her kitchen stuff but wasn’t cleaning it. So, she confronted her multiple times, but she still wouldn’t do it.

What did she do?

Check out the full story below to find out…

Haven’t done the dishes in weeks I’m a college student with roommates who love to use my stuff even though we had a roommate agreement. I basically said “ask first” if you’d like to use my stuff. That lasted a week because, apparently, they think if I let them use my stuff once, it gives them permission to do it all the time.

One of her roommates loves using her mugs and pan.

I noticed one roommate in particular had taken a liking to my frying pan and mugs. Specifically, these are 4 identical glass mugs. One day, I was doing the dishes and was in a rush to get somewhere, and noticed there were two of my mugs in the sink.

So, she confronted the girl.

I went to the girl and said something along the lines of, “Hey, if you’re going to use my mugs, please clean them.” Then, she said okay. I left both in the sink after doing the dishes I used.

She talked to her multiple times, but nothing was happening.

I come back after a weekend at home to find those two mugs still in there with coffee from 3 days earlier, marinating in there, and another one of my cups in there. I talk to her multiple other times in the following weeks about how if she plans on using my stuff she shall clean it. Once I realized this stuff was not being cleaned, I decided, well, if people don’t wanna clean my stuff that they use, why on earth should I clean my stuff that I use?

So she did the same thing.

So I stopped doing my dishes. Funny enough, three days later, this girl nagged me about doing the dishes, so I said, then do yours. And she said that there were none of her things in the sink.

The girl gave a futile response.

I responded with the fact that all 4 of the mugs she has used are in there and my pan. She said, “Those are your dishes”. Her logic is basically if she doesn’t own it, she can use it without cleaning it.

So, she stopped doing the dishes for 3 weeks.

So I started not only leaving my dishes in the sink, but using hers. Anyway, I haven’t done the dishes in 3 weeks. If it bothers her so much, she would clean her stuff that I used, but apparently according to her, I have to clean them because I used it. Hypocrites are so funny to mess with.

You don’t want to clean my stuff? Fine, I won’t clean yours, either.

This is a two-way street, dear.

