Her Roommate Wanted Her Autistic Sister To Move In For A Month, But She Said No. Now The Living Situation Is Tense And She Might Move Out.

AITA for not letting my flatmates autistic sister live with us? So I live with a F 21 called ‘Holly’ (not her real name) who I met at university and after finishing moved in together. I’m also F 21. Holly has little sister ‘Emily’ F 18 who’s autistic, and I would like you to keep in mind for this situation that I am also autistic. Recently, at Holly’s work there has been a part time one month contract going, so after giving her sister the job she asked me if Emily could move in for a month. I felt a bit uncomfortable with it being a month, only because our flat is TINY and she wouldn’t be contributing to rent, bills etc. But since Holly had already given her the job I felt a bit backed into the corner and said yes.

So she’s moved in and it’s the most awkward situation I’ve ever been in. She won’t speak to me at all apart from one word every now and then. As I’m also autistic I understand autism pretty well and after having conversations with Holly, I would like to clarify her sister isn’t selective mute, she just doesn’t want to talk to me. I understand that to an extent, as after work I also like to have a chill in my room with little social interaction. But this is down to the point she won’t say hello to me.

I’ve tried everything, giving her space, inviting her to movie nights, or asking about her special interests and about her hobbies. She just looks at me with the white guy smile, rolls her eyes and gives me a one word answer. It’s PAINFUL. I feel a but unsure of what to do, so I’ve left her to interact with me when she chooses. Everything is very awkward.

Me and Holly were planning to live together next year too, as of yesterday this might have changed. She pulled me aside and said her sister is really liking the city and wants to move in with us next year. This wouldn’t be as bad as she would be paying her own rent but I’m just not sure I could live with her. There is no level of friendship and i just think it would be uncomfortable for everyone involved.

So i politely said to Holly, “No I’m really sorry, I’m not sure that would be a good choice for any of us involved as me and Emily don’t really speak and I think it would be awkward. But if you want to live with Emily I understand and it’s not a problem. I’ll sort my situation and live elsewhere.” I’m not a confrontational person and get quite scared, but I try and stick to facts as much as possible without upsetting anyone.

Holly then turned around and called me an ableist and I just don’t want to live with her sister because she’s autistic. To be honest, I could not care less that she’s autistic as I’m autistic myself (which she knows) and most my friends are autistic. What I care about is being friends with the people I live with, and me and Emily literally don’t speak.

Holly is very upset with my answer and so am I with the situation. AITA for not letting her sister live with us?

