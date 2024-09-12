Her Sister Asks To Borrow Her Custom-Made Wedding Dress, But Her Wife Made The Dress Especially For Her, So She Refuses. Now The Family Says She’s Being Selfish.

Every woman has a special relationship with their wedding dress, even if it was rented, let alone being a gift from the spouse.

In this story, a woman shares that her wife custom-made her wedding dress and now her sister wants to borrow it and wear it at her own wedding — but she refuses.

Now she wants to be sure she’s not being selfish and unfair to her sister.

AITA for not lending my sister my wedding dress? I recently got married and wore a beautiful wedding dress that my wife custom-made for me. It means a lot to me because she put so much love and effort into it. A few weeks after the wedding, my sister, who is getting married in six months, asked if she could borrow my dress. My sister and I have a fairly good relationship so it wasn’t anything personal when I politely said no and suggested we go dress shopping together to find her something nice.

My sister was furious and called me selfish. My parents sided with her, saying I should share because we’re family. They argued that since she liked the dress so much, I should let her borrow it for one day. They called me a hypocrite for always saying I don’t care for inanimate objects but still holding onto the dress like this.

Even though they pressured me, I stood my ground. The dress means a lot to me, and I want to keep it safe. Now, everyone is calling me an *******, and my sister is barely speaking to me. I feel bad but also think I have the right to say no.

So, AITA for not lending my sister my wedding dress?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about the situation.

Given the circumstances, that was an absurd request.

