Her Sister-In-Law Got Offended When She Said That She Only Loves Her Nieces And Nephews Because They’re Family

When it comes to family, blood relatives are often the closest.

What happens if your sister-in-law says she expects you to be close to her kids, even if they aren’t your brother’s?

This story presents an awkward situation for the aunt and she is wondering if she handled it well.

Take a look.

AITA For telling my SIL that I love my nibblings because they are my brothers kids? Last weekend we were having coffee with my SIL and 3 of the my nieces classmates moms. We are all kind of “friends”.

While I don’t have kids, normally I am the one that take my niece to dance classes and her performance/presentation and all the dance related things. My SIL will stays at home with my nephew because he is still a baby and is kind of disruptive in these situations (the dance teacher is really strict). One of my nieces classmates (actually her BBF) goes to dance classes with her and that’s how I got close with that mom (lets calls her Laura). And even if we are not like close friends, we hang out sometimes and when the 4 moms get together they include me or invites me. While we were having coffee one of the moms (let call her Olivia) actually mentioned a story she read on reddit.

It was about how a widow doesn’t allow her kids aunt (the dead husbands sister) to see the kids because she doesn’t treat the kids of her new marriage the same way. She asked me as an aunt my opinion. Well the first thing I says was please to apologize me because as I am not a mom I can’t sympathize at all with the mom of the story but that I feel really sorry for that aunt because the other kids are not her family.

Then I say let’s put an example if my brother and SIL get a divorce or my brother dies, in that moment my SIL put a face like OMG! I look directly at my SIL and says: I know you tend to misunderstood words, so I am NOT saying I want or wish that to happen. I am just setting an example. The other mom (Nella) laugh and says something like: We know how she is, don’t worry, this is just an example.

Then I continue saying that in a case like that, if she remarries and have more kids then they won’t be my problem at all. It is not my responsibility at all to take care of them or provide for them or love them. Because my niblings are my niblings because they are my brother kids not hers. Then my SIL ask me with a strait face: If its the opposite? Well if my brother have kids with another woman they are my brother kids they will be my niblings. So, of course I will treat them like that. And I asked her: Like you mentioned if its the opposite do you expect your 3 sisters to love or provide or whatever for the kids my brother has with another woman? If looks could kill I would be in funeral right now. Since my SIL sisters don’t even care for my niblings right now. And then all the other 3 moms agree with me. Olivia even says that her sister is married with a man with 2 kids and since in 5 years she had only met them like twice a year she doesn’t even consider them niblings. And we just stayed for like an extra hour. But the rest of the time you could see my SIL was upset. AITA?

