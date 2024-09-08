Her Stepmom Refuses To Stop Calling Her By Her Middle Name, So She Didn’t Respond When She Was Introduced To Her Boss

Respect is a basic concept and we all want it.

Sometimes you need to endure some discomfort to get it and not everyone will understand why it matters to you.

That’s what happened with this person.

Find out why her stepmom was not pleased.

AITA for ignoring my step mother in front of her boss? I have been living with my dad and stepmother, who I really dislike, for the past few months. She refuses to use my real name because that’s her other kid’s name, too.

This person keeps pressing her buttons.

She calls me by my middle name instead, which I absolutely hate. I told her a thousand times, but she doesn’t care. Yesterday, after we walked to the car after shopping, she noticed her boss and went over to talk. She shouted to me to go there and introduce myself, she didn’t use my real name, of course.

Enough was enough. OP took a stand.

So I ignored her, hoping that she will realize she’ll correct herself, but she kept shouting my middle name. She gave up trying after a while and said goodbye to her boss. She was extremely upset about it and my dad agreed with her. AITA?

Here’s what folks are saying.

Very toxic.

Maybe he’s whipped or maybe he’s as toxic as she is.

It’s that simply.

Straight to the point. I like it.

I don’t think this one would go over well…

Maybe she should have said, “I see you know my stepmom, Karen.”

