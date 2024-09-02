Her Upcoming Wedding Isn’t Wheelchair Accessible And Her Brother’s Girlfriend Won’t Be Able To Easily Attend. Now Her Family Is Threatening To Pull Their Money If She Doesn’t FIgure It Out.

You can’t please everyone, can you?

You can say that again!

And the woman who wrote this story on Reddit is having a helluva time pleasing the members of her family when it comes to her upcoming wedding.

Is she doing anything wrong?

Read on and see what you think…

AITA for not having a wheelchair accessible wedding? “My (25 F) fiancé and I (22 F) are getting married in October. My future MIL is a plant freak and their entire property looks like something out of a garden magazine. Cobblestone paths, fountains, statues, shaped bushes and some of the most beautiful plants and trees I’ve ever seen. Including willow and cherry blossom trees. We’re getting married in the middle of a meadow towards the center of their property and it’s going to be gorgeous. My brother Justin has been dating Sarah for six years and they got engaged a few months ago. I’m not close with Sarah because they live across the state and only come down here for holidays and events.

She’s in a tough spot.

Sarah uses a prosthetic leg and apparently lately it’s been getting to be too much for her so she’s been using a wheelchair. He texted me asking if the property was wheelchair accessible and I said I didn’t know and would let him know what I found out. There aren’t any stairs but the property has different sections with grass, cobblestone, gravel, and dirt and since I don’t use a wheelchair I don’t know how well they are at getting around in terrain like that. We went over to my in-laws to go over the ceremony and reception space and see how difficult it might be for Sarah. I texted my brother to let him know about the terrain. He asked if the reception was in the house and I said no, we were having a tent set up. He asked if we were putting that party tent flooring down and I said no. We looked in to it but it was out of our budget and everything will look nicer in the grass anyways.

Ummmm, no.

He asked if we would have one set up anyways because the grass would be too hard for Sarah to wheel over and I apologized and told him it was out of our budget by thousands. He told me that if we wouldn’t do that Sarah couldn’t come and we’d be excluding her. I said that it was unfortunate and if that was the case we’d miss her at our wedding. He called me ableist and discriminatory and said that if we wouldn’t accommodate her then he wouldn’t come to our wedding either. Not even an hour later I got a text from my mom saying that I was being mean to my brother and Sarah and that it wouldn’t be a good look for me if I “decided not to do such a simple thing”. She told me that I could handle renting one of those tent patios since we didn’t pay for a venue and DIY’d a lot of our wedding.

What’s with these people?

I said I was sorry and gave my reasoning again. She told me that if we excluded Sarah they’d pull their contribution to our wedding. I’m not sure how exactly since they paid for our dresses and those were paid for weeks ago. I told her that if her and my brother wanted to foot the bill that I’d be more than happy to speak to my MIL about having one put down. She said no. Her and dad are retired and Justin has his own wedding to pay for. I feel bad for excluding Sarah but I’m not sure what else I can do. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had some advice.

Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This really does seem like they could figure it out if they wanted to.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.