College Student Doesn’t Have the Money for Rent, so He Considers Asking His Rich Friend for a Loan

Imagine being in college and struggling to pay your rent. If you had a friend who seemed to have a lot of extra money, would you ask him for a loan to get your through the month, or would you find another way to pay your bills?

In this story, one college student is in this situation, and they’re not sure what to do. Let’s read the whole story to decide what’s best.

WIBTA for asking my rich friend for money because I can’t afford rent? I’m $200 behind on rent and it’s due in 5 days. Recently I had some financial emergencies and it’s severely messed up my finances. I’m at my wits end and I’m crying every day because I’m going to bed hungry and constantly worrying and my bank account has two figures. To add to that I have exams coming up and it’s not helping that I’m stressing so much. My part time job dosen’t get me much money either.

His friend is in a completely different financial situation.

During this semester I met a guy whose family is extremely rich. He has a fancy car and his parents own a nice company or something but hes constantly buying nice things for himself and eating at fancy restaurants. He’s a really nice person and I don’t know what else to do at this point. I just need about $200 and some food but I’ll probably go to a food bank for that.

He’s wondering if it would be a bad idea to ask his friend for a loan.

We play bowling together sometimes at our college’s bowling club. I don’t know if this is in bad taste but I dont know what else to do. Is it bad to ask for 200 dollars which he probably considers a penny. But if he doesn’t want to I will find some other source. next month it’ll get better though.

Should he ask his friend for help or not?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about parents who want their young adult son to pay more toward household expenses.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person doesn’t think they sound like good enough friend to ask for money.

Another person explains how to know if they’re actually close friends or not.

Here’s some more advice.

It really is in bad taste to ask friends for money.

This is a good point.

He needs to find another way to pay his bills.