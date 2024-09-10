Here Are The Rare, Few Objects We’ve Recovered From Inside The Great Pyramids

There are very few mysteries left on Earth, but even though we’ve been able to witness the feat that is the Great Pyramids of Giza for centuries, the truth is that we don’t know much about them.

We know even less about what’s potentially inside them, but over the years, a few things have been recovered.

Obviously by folks who don’t harbor a proper fear of ancient curses.

But I digress.

The Dixon Relics were recovered by Waynman Dixon and James Grant in 1872, but even though we’ve had the trio of objects for 150 years, no one is entirely sure what they are.

They found the antiques while exploring an air shaft that leads from the Queen’s Chamber inside the Great Pyramid (or the Pyramid of Khufu).

At the time, people thought the items were tools used during construction, but there has never been any consensus among the community.

The objects are housed in the British Museum in London and consist of a small stone ball and a hooked copper item that looks kind of like a dove’s tail.

The third object is a 5-inch piece of cedar that was once part of something larger.

It is housed in the University of Aberdeen and has been carbon-dated to 3341-3094 BCE. That means it was created more than 500 years before the construction of the Great Pyramid.

Some archaeologists believe it could be part of a measuring rule, but until we devise a way to get safely inside, all three things will likely remain a mystery.

Unless someone invents a time machine.

Finger’s crossed.

