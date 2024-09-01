His Aunt Wouldn’t Stop Criticizing And Mocking Family Members, So He Finally Had Enough And Told Her The Truth About How Everyone Feels About Her

People can only take so much negativity before they finally SNAP and put an end to it.

That’s what this teenage boy did to his aunt and now he wants to know is he took things too far.

Get all the details below!

AITA for calling my toxic aunt out in front of everyone? “Yesterday, I (15M) got into a huge argument with my aunt (38) in front of the whole family. For context, my aunt is usually nice but very demanding. She expects everyone, including the kids, especially me, to help prepare for events, which we do voluntarily.

This isn’t a job, lady…

However, she doesn’t seem to realize we’re not obligated to do this. She can also be mean to many family members, yet no one speaks up because she hosts all the family gatherings. For example, she constantly argues with my younger aunt and makes fun of her, and she criticizes my big sister, calling her ugly and questioning her life choices. Recently, she’s even been mean to my older cousin. My aunt is a micromanager and often mocks everyone in front of the family. I always help her with events—decorating, cooking, cleaning—but it’s never enough, and she criticizes everything I do. Yesterday, while helping her before a family gathering, she started criticizing my sister for wanting to delay university by two years, calling her lazy. My mom didn’t defend my sister, which upset me.

This lady is nuts!

Later, I set the tables, but my aunt didn’t like how I arranged the papers, even though I followed her instructions. She called her husband over to make fun of me in front of my little cousin. When I was in the kitchen, my mom asked me where someone was, and I told her I couldn’t help because I was already assisting several people. My aunt overheard and snapped at me to stop helping and leave, which I did without arguing. During dinner prep, I overheard my aunt insulting my grandparents, who are both very sick, for wanting to share a plate. I told her it wasn’t a big deal and she should let it go. This triggered her, and she screamed at me, asking if I had a problem.

He finally had enough.

I might be the *******, but I raised my voice and told her she couldn’t keep criticizing everyone for minor things and micromanage. Then I walked away. Many family members followed me, saying I was right but shouldn’t have disrupted the peace. They admitted they don’t speak up because they want to avoid drama, and my younger cousin, sister, and aunt confided that they don’t feel taken seriously. Several family members shared similar experiences, which is why my cousin avoids going to my aunt’s house. During dinner, my grandma comforted me and acknowledged how aggressive my aunt can be. I then loudly stated that I knew I was right because many family members had shared similar stories with me. I realize this was petty and hurtful, as knowing so many people feel this way must be painful.

Uh oh…

Today, I expected my parents to support me, but they instead criticized me. My mom said my aunt called her, saying she couldn’t sleep and was deeply hurt by what I said. My dad told me I was petty and disrespectful, especially since my aunt is a new mother. However, I don’t think that excuses her behavior because she treated my younger aunt similarly even before becoming a mother. AITA?”

It sounds like this had been building up for years.

