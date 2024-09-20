His Boss Berated Him For Offering To Help On His Break, So He Quit Right Then And There And The Business Paid Dearly

We all say things we don’t mean in the heat of the moment.

But if you cross someone, they might take you at your word.

Go home, we don’t need you! I threw my cigarette out on a work break because I heard the phone ring and wanted to help. When I turned around, my manager Jeff was staring at me like I just ahem’d his wife or something.

Before I could say anything, he said “Get the **** outta here. We don’t need you.” This was 2 hours before the end of my shift. I was the only person here on time. 12 hours with no break and made no mistakes at all. I simply replied “Sure Jeff, no worries.” Then I went home.

When I came in the next morning, I put my store key on the manager desk with a handwritten note: “I’m no longer needed here. I quit!” I took a picture on my phone and sent it to my coworkers who I knew would still be sleeping. No one knew until a few hours after the store was supposed to be open. They lost hundreds of dollars.

