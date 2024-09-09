His Brother’s Girlfriend Made A Rude Snap Judgement About His Cologne Collection, Then Got Mad Because He Laughed At Her Crude Psychoanalysis

No one likes to be judged based on first impressions, even if it’s unavoidable most of the time.

AITA for laughing at my brother’s girlfriend’s psychoanalysis of me? I [17m] am really into collecting colognes. I have 30+ full sized bottles as well as 50+ smaller sample sized decants (1-3 ml decants). Some of this admittedly is Christmas/birthday presents from friends and family, but I also buy with my own money, trade bottles I do have for bottles I want, and have a cologne review tiktok page that’s popular enough for some companies to send me free bottles. So I don’t want to give the impression of being daddy’s money.

Anyways, my brother brought his girlfriend over, and I was giving her a tour of the house. We went to my room, she asked why I had so many cologne bottles, and I essentially said I always enjoy smelling new scents and am never satisfied that I’ve found the best scent when there’s ones out there that I haven’t smelt. She asked if I was a f-boy, I said I don’t think so, and asked why. She said based off of how I always felt the need to try out new colognes and could never settle with what I had being enough for me, I probably do the same with women.

This made me laugh, and I asked if she had taken her first psych class or something. She got offended and asked me why I was laughing, and I admitted that I just frankly thought that was a really stupid analogy to make and inanimate objects and living humans aren’t the same. AITA?

