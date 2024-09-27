His Client Wouldn’t Pay In Full For The Wood Floor Installation, So He Made Sure To Make Them Feel His Pain Over The Weekend

It is normal for homeowners to enhance the look of their home, and hire professionals to do it.

What’s not normal is for them to just ghost their workers and not pay them for their hard work.

This floor installer had to reach out to the homeowner multiple times, asking for the payment of his and his crew’s services, but to no avail.

Check out what he did and how the story ended.

homeowner refused to pay for his new wood floor. Earlier in my profession as a wood floor installer, I had a nice side job set up with a homeowner. He was building a new home and had some wood flooring that he needed installed. I checked out the place and gave him a quote for his new 2-story home.

This man started the wood floor installation work.

He accepted my bid, and I told him it would take three days for the installation. I set the day and time, and we both agree. I get there with my crew, and the wood is sitting in the garage. We begin work, and everything is going well the first day. At the end of the day, we clean up and bring all the scraps and boxes outside to the garbage pile out back.

Everything was looking fine.

Second day is the same. No issues, and we clean up and throw out all the waste. Third day, I call the owner and tell him everything is going as planned, and we will be done by the end of the day, and we expect payment then.

It was the last day, and they finished the work.

Third day comes and we get going, and the whole crew is in a nice grove. I run out and get lunch for everyone, so we finish on a high note. Come 4 pm, we are done and everything looks great. I send the crew home and wait for the homeowner at 5 pm.

But, sadly, they didn’t get the payment from the homeowner.

Come 5:45 pm, no one shows up. I call and get no answer. Long story short, he never shows. I call and call, no answer.

He then did something to make sure the homeowner responded.

Days go by, nothing. We are talking 8k back in the 90’s. I end up having to put a lien on the home to get the homeowner to respond.

He got paid, but…

Fast forward, the homeowner ends up paying us our money, but for spite, he held $300 for what he called disposal of our garbage we left in his garbage pile out back. I told him those were his boxes of wood that we cleaned up, and put it in his garbage pile. He wanted a small victory, so I let him think he got it.

So, for the last time, he did something to inconvenience the homeowner.

After he left, I was still in the house, so I made my way upstairs the hall bathroom. I went inside the sink cabinet and loosened some of the fittings, so there would be a nice slow leak of water over the weekend.

Haha! What a petty revenge.

I don’t get why people think they can get full, manual labor service for free.

In what world?

