His Dad Kicked Them Out While They Were Still In High School, But They Got The Last Laugh And Made Dad Live Without Internet

My Dad Kicked Me Out As A Teen But I Had the Last Laugh. “When I was 17 years old I would mostly just play World of Warcraft and do the bare minimum in High School.

During my senior year I had over 20 absences, most involved me skipping to play games. I lived in a rural farmhouse so internet was expensive and unreliable (this is 2008). We were poor and didn’t have internet but my neighbor did and unbeknownst to my Dad (46m) and Step-Mom (32F) I set up a wireless extender (with said neighbor’s permission so I could do “Homework”). It just barely reached my bedroom and the back deck. I’d play games in my room on the internet all the time and my parents didn’t even realize I had internet. They just figured that WoW was another non-internet game and I didn’t enlighten them. As I got close to graduation I did some self-reflection and decided to give video games up.

I had given them up for an entire week and was so proud of myself that I decided to open up to my Father and tell him about my progress. I told him that I had had internet for over six months and that it reached my bedroom. I didn’t mention the extender. My Dad (46m) was not pleased that I had been playing this many games under his nose. Up until then, he was a fairly absentee parent but then he wanted to lay down the law and he demanded to take permanent possession of my laptop so he could sell it and presumably cut me off of any future gaming.

This felt unfair to me because the laptop was a gift from my grandmother and I couldn’t afford to replace it. He also wanted to drive me to and from school where I previously had a lot more freedom on a bike. I was almost 18 years old and I felt like I had taken care of my own problem and didn’t need this. I didn’t give my Dad the laptop. I had hidden it in one of my Dad’s broken down cars. When it became clear I wouldn’t surrender my laptop my Dad didn’t take it well and he beat me up. Not a great memory.

I moved out to my friend’s house a few farms over to finish High School. His parents were super supportive (they didn’t like my Dad much). I wasn’t welcome back at my Dad’s house. On one occasion, when I saw my Dad and Step-Mom’s car gone, I snuck into the house to get my things. My Step-Mom had already packed up my room into neat boxes. Weirdly, I noticed that my Dad’s entire computer setup was on the house’s back porch. He was using the internet! No doubt for inappropriate material (he had a huge issue with that) behind my Step-Mom’s back. On my way out, I walked to the edge of the property where the Wireless extender was and I took it with me. He didn’t even know about it anyway. When I finally did talk to my Dad eight months later he asked if I knew how to fix the internet.”

