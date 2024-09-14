His Date Wasn’t Responding To His Texts, So He Made Other Plans. But Then She Was Angry To Find Him Out With Friends When She Texted To Cancel Their Date.
Arranging a date is a mutual decision between two people, and proper communication is key to coming up with the ideal date, time, and place for both of them.
This man‘s date went silent on him, without any confirmation of their planned date, so he decided to make other plans.
But when she found out, she lost it.
AITA for not being home even though they cancelled our “date”
I reconnected with an old friend from over 10 years ago.
We were work friends on our late teens, then I left the company to which she then got into a relationship with a mutual friend of ours.
We lost touch because it turns out he was controlling, and I also focused on my career.
Anyways, we reconnected a week or so ago, and noticed she was probing to see how I felt about her.
While I never had a thing for her back then, I did find her attractive, so I figured why not.
She seemed very keen, so we arranged for her to come over to my house when her daughter goes to her father’s for the weekend.
All seemed to be going well, until I asked her what she likes to eat so I can cook.
She said I didn’t have to, and conversation seemed to die down that day.
And for the next few days, I sent her my address, but had a gut feeling she no longer wanted to come over even though she said nothing.
Now, I’ve learnt to trust my gut.
So I made other plans, and was out of the house.
And right on the time she was supposed to come over, she texts me and said there was a change of plans, and she has her daughter this weekend.
I told her it’s all good, and these things happen and left it as that.
But then she asked what I’m going to do instead, and I said I’m out with friends.
She got mad for standing her up.
I asked her to explain, and she said that if she were going to come over I wouldn’t have been there.
While true, she cancelled, which I had a good feeling about.
She didn’t read my last message where I sent her my address, so I highly doubt she would have shown without reading it.
Should I have stayed in and not make alternative plans?
She ghosted you for 2 days, canceled at the last minute, and still wants you to be available?
What kind of logic is this?
