His Ex-Girlfriend Is Now Dating An Older Man, But His Aunt Laughed At Him When She Found Out. So He Reminded Her Ex-Husband Left Her For A Younger Woman.

Breakups can be hard to get over.
This is true both in dating relationships and marriages that end in divorce.
In today’s story, a brother who is recovering from a break-up ends up feeling even worse after his aunt asks him about his girlfriend.
Let’s see how the story escalates…
AITA for reminding my aunt her husband left her for a younger woman because she wouldn’t stop bothering my brother who was dumped for an older guy
I (18f) and my brother (17m) have an aunt (50s) “Ruby” well known in my family for being troublesome.
My brother, Jay, had a girlfriend of 2 years who has recently broken up with him. I don’t know why and didn’t ask since it’s not really my business.
I have supported him post-breakup and provided support and advice and everything in between.
My parents and I have all saw how sad this breakup made him and we have all supported him.
A week ago we found out this girl is now dating a boy two years older than her.
His aunt is divorced.
My aunt’s ex-husband divorced her a year ago because of personal issues.
He happened to start dating a younger woman (20s) who he met after they divorced.
Contrary to what you may be thinking right now, he did not divorce her just because of this woman.
He divorced her because she was being a jerk to him and he happened to find someone else after.
The aunt laughed when she found out Jay broke up with his girlfriend.
We were having dinner together, and aunt Ruby asked my brother Jay how his girlfriend was.
Jay awkwardly said they broke up and she’s dating an older guy.
Aunt started laughing hysterically. She started going on a rant about how she knew that girl was too good for him.
My poor brother was just awkwardly sitting there and no-one even tried to defend him.
He threw the aunt’s divorce in her face to shut her up.
I was trying to tell her to stop.
Then aunt said “no wonder she wanted to break up with you because older guys love young girls.”
I snorted. I said that’s actually so true. (I don’t think it’s 100% true, I was being sarcastic but I said it to support what I would say next)
I said her husband did leave her for a younger girl so that IS true. I told her she shouldn’t be talking.
He regrets what he said.
My aunt got so embarrassed and stayed silent for the whole dinner.
My brother laughed, and my parents didn’t say a word. Which is weird since I expected them to reprimand me. Looking back on it, I honestly think they agreed with me lol.
I didn’t yell or scream or anything like that. I said this comment in the most normal, maybe sarcastic, voice.
But I’m regretting it because I feel rude.
AITA here?
The aunt seems like the one who did something wrong.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted…
This reader doesn’t think OP did anything wrong.
Another reader thinks the aunt sounds like a bully.
This person likes how he handled the situation.
Another reader points out the parents’ lack of response says a lot.
Here’s the perspective of an aunt…
It seems like he was being a good big brother.
And sometimes you get what you ask for – even from family.
If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, aunt, break up, comment, divorce, laughing, picture, reddit, relationships, rude, top
His Ex-Girlfriend Is Now Dating An Older Man, But His Aunt Laughed At Him When She Found Out. So He Reminded Her Ex-Husband Left Her For A Younger Woman.
by Jayne Elliott
Breakups can be hard to get over.
This is true both in dating relationships and marriages that end in divorce.
In today’s story, a brother who is recovering from a break-up ends up feeling even worse after his aunt asks him about his girlfriend.
Let’s see how the story escalates…
His aunt is divorced.
The aunt laughed when she found out Jay broke up with his girlfriend.
He threw the aunt’s divorce in her face to shut her up.
He regrets what he said.
The aunt seems like the one who did something wrong.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted…
This reader doesn’t think OP did anything wrong.
Another reader thinks the aunt sounds like a bully.
This person likes how he handled the situation.
Another reader points out the parents’ lack of response says a lot.
Here’s the perspective of an aunt…
It seems like he was being a good big brother.
And sometimes you get what you ask for – even from family.
If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.
Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, aunt, break up, comment, divorce, laughing, picture, reddit, relationships, rude, top
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.