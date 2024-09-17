His Girlfriend’s Flight Got In Early And Wasn’t Happy He Made Her Wait For Her Ride, But He Points Out That It Was Just 15 Minutes So She’s Overreacting

I don’t know these folks personally, but I’m gonna go out on a limb and say that this guy’s girlfriend is a bit high-maintenance.

AITA for my girlfriend having to wait to be picked up from the airport? “My girlfriend (F26) went out of town for the weekend and I (M26) dropped her off and picked her up. Her flight was scheduled to get back at 7:40 pm Sunday night. On Sunday I went to dinner at my parents house and was going to go directly from dinner to pick her up. During dinner I was checking her flight status to make sure I was going to be on time. The last I checked was at 7 pm and it said her flight was going to arrive at 7:28.

At 7:12, as I was leaving to go to the airport, I got a text from my girlfriend saying she landed, followed by a text asking why I was still at my parents house. I said I was just leaving and would be there in about 35 minutes. She texted back and said she was “so ****** off”, and “don’t bother, I’m going to get an Uber”, “it’s extremely irresponsible”, “you better have a good excuse”… to quote a few of the texts I got on the way to the airport.

Anyway, she ended up having to wait about 15 minutes for me to get her. She says that she shouldn’t have to wait to be picked up at the airport and that I should have given myself more time just in case her flight was earlier. To me, I don’t understand why I should have to be the one to wait in the cell phone lot, especially when I’m doing a favor (which she says me taking her to the airport and picking her up is not a favor, just something I should do). In my opinion, for a flight that landed 16 minutes before the flight tracking said it would, waiting 15 minutes is not that bad and should be understandable. But let me know if I’m wrong! She said she talked to people about it and they all say she’s right… and I don’t like talking about relationship issues with people that know both of us. AITA?”

