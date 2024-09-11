His Insensitive Parents Wanted To Punish Him For Not Cleaning His Room, And They Didn’t Care That He Came From School Exhausted. So He Ended Up Getting The Last Laugh.

Parents sometimes overlook the hard work and effort kids put into being their best versions.

It can get to the point where it feels like kids just can’t take a break.

But this kid decided there was a foolproof way to get back at his parents after they heard them talking about him behind his back.

Cleaned my room to get back at my parents I had a long day today because I’ve been busy studying for AP exams, my permit test, and a few other tests for my classes at school, on top of my regular homework. I was busy doing schoolwork from the time I got home after school until about 10:30, when I decided to hit the hay.

A few minutes after I went to bed, I heard my mom come upstairs and I didn’t feel like talking so I pretended to be asleep. As she walked past my room, I heard her stop and mumble “oh my God…” My room was messy because I hadn’t exactly had time to clean it.

She went to her room and started complaining to my dad about how lazy I am. He checked to see how messy my room was, then made some comment to my mom about how I need to get a job so I’ll learn responsibility and hard work. My mom said she was going to take my phone and my laptop tomorrow after school until I cleaned my room.

My parents act like I don’t have anything going on in my life, but I’m currently at a 3.9 gpa and I’m taking three AP classes next year. I’ve got a lot to worry about at the moment. So after my parents went to bed, I silently cleaned my room. It’s cleaner now than it has been in months.

My mom won’t be able to punish me for having a messy room and she’ll probably reconsider how she talks about me when she thinks I’m not listening.

Why couldn’t the parents just let the boy be?

They could have also helped him.

