His Job Interviewer Didn’t Show Up, So He Did Donuts On The Lawn In Front Of His Business

The job hunt is a bumpy, nauseating rollercoaster ride.

Sometimes you think you can finally get off the ride, but then it doesn’t work out.

See how this job seeker got back at an employer who gave him false hope.

Job interviewer ghosted me and then had one of his employees tell me to “go home”, so I did. A week ago, I found a job posting on Indeed. It sounded like a good gig, paid well and is work that I like doing. I had a good conversation with the business owner via Indeed email form and he seemed like a good guy.

But then things went south.

When I got there I approached two teenagers and asked them where their boss was while explaining that I had a meeting with him now. One of them then informed me that he just left a few mins ago, but could call him back to come meet me.

He called his boss, saying who I am, etc. and said, “He says to go home.”

So he got an idea.

I left as his boss instructed, but instead of driving the gravel driveway back onto the highway, I left him a present to remember me by: some donut tire skid marks on his front lawn as I tore out of there. 30 mins after that, he introduced himself via PRIVATE NUMBER, but I let it go to voicemail. I listened to it later and it further proved to me that all his negative Google reviews were more than likely ALL true, and that this person isn’t someone to do business with anyways.

Here is what people are saying.

What is the point?

I would, too. Maybe he should grow up.

I wonder what if he had done if the interviewer had been mean to him.

Very childish. Honestly…

Too bad there wasn’t a dog who just happened to go at the same time OP he was there? LOL okay.

What are you, 12?

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.