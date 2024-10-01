His Neighbor Wants To Cut Through His Property For A New Driveway, But He Says No Even Though It Would Make Things More Convenient

You can often make things easier for your neighbor, but sometimes doing so puts you at a disadvantage.

It is an uncomfortable situation, either way.

Read this story to see why this man is in a bit of a quagmire (pun intended) about his neighbor’s proposal.

AITAH for telling a neighbor he can’t cut a road across my property? A neighbor who I’ve barely talked to owns a much larger plot of land behind ours with a kind of winding lane/road leading back to his house. People have to drive really slow through it. When it rains, it turns into a mud hole.

But the neighbor’s solution is problem.

He wants to cut across our wildflower garden and make a straighter dirt road to make it easier to access his property. Otherwise he’ll have to cut down some trees on his own property which I don’t care about. If I give him access, he might end up being able to claim the property, about 200 yards of a corner of my family’s land, after a certain amount of time.

And that’s not all.

My girls are young and don’t want to bulldoze part of the butterfly garden. They also oppose it because it would also affect a stream. So, AITAH for telling him no even though it makes it easier for people to access his land/house?

Here is what people are saying.

It sounds like a major legal and insurance nightmare.

As simple as that. Why hasn’t he considered that?

This wouldn’t surprise me.

Great idea. Make it easy to follow the rules and hard to dispute them.

Ohh, a bunny cam!

Why would this make you an AH? I don’t get it.

