His Neighbors Have Their Own Parking Spots, Yet They Choose To Park Further Away Right In Front Of His House

Neighbors park only in front of my house. My neighbors moved in just short of a year ago and don’t do their regular homeowner duties. In the beginning they liked to let their dogs out every night and morning, but ONLY after midnight and before 7am. Those dogs barked nonstop the whole time, and it didn’t help that we live in the city and their fence is a mere 2 feet from my bedroom. I heard them very clearly all night while I tried to sleep. They’ve gotten a lot better about the dogs recently, so I don’t care anymore.

They also don’t like to mow their lawn and let it get over 2ft tall which makes my house look bad because I’m right next to them. That’s okay also, because it’s none of my business. I just mow their lawn a little bit when I mow mine. The real thing that I hate though is that they have two cars but only parking for one in their driveway. They have their own curb parking right behind their house and parking on the grass between their sidewalk and the street in the front of their house.

Nobody ever takes up their parking, and I have never needed to park there because I have my own driveway which fits two cars easily. The problem is that they NEVER park in their own parking. They always park in my curb parking so when I have guests, they can’t park at my house. I have to take up another neighbors curb parking which is not cool even though they never use curb parking. My neighbors take the extra energy to park further away from their house and park in my parking and walk an extra 50 feet to their house when they have their own parking. There is absolutely no reason to park in my guest parking when they have their own…

Anyway, every time I have guests, which is often, I make sure my guests park really close to the front of their car so that they have to take more energy and get out of a parallel parking spot now instead of just driving forward. I also take my trash cans when the next day is trash day, and I put one in front and one right behind but sticking out so they see it and block their car in so they will have to move it. Take those extra 3 seconds out of your day, you’re welcome.

