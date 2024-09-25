His Professor Yelled At Him For Asking For Notes, So He Found The Only Existing Files Of His Research And Deleted Them

Some professors are downright tyrants and there’s usually nothing you can do about it.

The university student in this story got creative and found a way.

Check out what he did using his research and computer skills.

Get YOUR files off MY computer? Okay! My professor yelled at me for asking for notes for a class I missed and I had the perfect revenge. I bought some computer hardware and software from the university surplus barn and found files with my professor’s name on them.

So she made the most of this serendipity.

So I rang up his office to tell them. He got on the line and told me to get those files off the computer NOW. I deleted all the data and document files. Then I overwrote the empty drive space with a huge file full of random bytes of data, deleted the file, and repeated the process 6 more times. This meant that it was not possible to recover the files. They no longer existed.

Then she enjoyed her front row seat to instant regret.

At the next class session, my professor greeted me by my name and politely asked if I had removed the files from my computer yet. “Of course, sir! I removed those files from MY computer, just like you told me to! Why? Were they important?” He told me how important the files were, something to do with 2 or 3 years of research data for a corporate-backed project.

Here’s what people are saying.

It’s a good way to make a prof think you’re lazy.

Weird, eh? Maybe he thought everything magically backed up unto some network.

I didn’t get this. I imagine he discovered his prof’s name earlier while trying to find a good deal.

I have no sympathy for him at all. Learn computers, dude.

The thing is, he probably would have taken him forever to realize he didn’t have his files.

Thank you, computer!

