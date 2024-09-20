His Roommate Says The Washing Machine Disrupts Him While He Works, So He Decided To Let It Disrupt His Sleep

Living with other people isn’t easy. There’s a lot to coordinate and personalities and lifestyles can easily clash.

But sometimes there’s a way to make your point without bothering others.

Check out how the person in this story might have made him rethink his roommate’s odd request.

Complain that my washing is distracting you at work, fine, I’ll do it out of your working hours. My annoying roommate requested that we only do washing when he isn’t working. He says the noise is inconvenient to him and disrupts his work.

Sure thing, boss.

So tonight I have put it it on for a delay wash. It will start at 5 am, which causes no inconvenience for anyone else.

Happy now?

Our other housemate actually leaves for work at that time. My other roommate and I tend to use white noise and/or headphones while we sleep. It will either wake up my annoying roommate or keep him awake.

Here’s what people are saying.

You can say that again.

What about the other roommates?

Hahaha. Maybe he is.

I can’t work out if this one is sarcastic.

You know the sound of vacuuming goes through the whole house, right?

I hope he enjoys your dirty laundry.

