His Stepmom Wouldn’t Stop Begging For A Mother And Son Dance, So He Uninvited Her Fro The Wedding

AITA for taking back my dad and stepmother’s wedding invite after they refused to drop the topic of parent/kid dances? I’m (26M) getting married and my fiancée, Nella (25F), and we aren’t doing the FOTB walks the bride down the aisle and no Father/Daughter Mother/Son dances during the reception. We’re walking down the aisle together. We’re having a first dance. Once the first dance is done anyone can dance and there are no special dances planned outside of our first dance. Nobody else had any complaints about this except for my stepmother. She married my dad when I was 6 and became my primary caregiver when I was 9, after the death of my mom. She expected we’d have a Mother/Son dance. We talked about it.

She told me how long she had wanted this and that dancing with all her bio children would not make up for me skipping over this milestone moment. I told her this was not a moment Nella or I wanted to have at our wedding. My stepmother asked why an exception couldn’t be made. She said Nella and her father don’t need to have a Father/Daughter dance but we could still have a Mother/Son dance. I told her it would not be a Mother/Son dance. If it happened it would be a Stepmother/Stepson dance. Her face as I said this was showing how much it hurt her to hear. This was not the first time me using the step has hurt her. She never saw me as her stepson not her son. But I always saw her as my stepmother and never my mom.

She brought it up to me again a couple of times on her own. Then my dad got involved and he told me I could throw my stepmother a bone. He told me it wouldn’t hurt to give her one “mom” thing. That she has always been othered and kept at a distance by me, which is true, I never wanted her to be my mom and was never open to seeing her as my true parent/mom so I never tried to let her in, in that way. I told them they needed to drop it and I would not change what Nella and I had planned just for my stepmother. They mentioned it 3 times after this. Nella and I sat and discussed it and we decided the next time one or both asked we would take back their invitation. They brought this up again and I followed through with what Nella and I agreed on and I told them they were no longer invited to the wedding. I told them they had pushed this boundary, they were demanding I add something to a wedding that is not their own and is not being funded in any way by them. My dad said the money shouldn’t matter. He then asked me how my half siblings would be able to attend without them.

I told him they would have to stay at home with the two of them if they didn’t want someone in the extended family taking them. My stepmother asked me if I’d really prefer for them not to be there over a simple dance for the two of us where she can have one moment of feeling like she gets the recognition as more than just being my stepmother. I told her I would prefer that and it was their own fault for refusing to stop asking. They told me I was making a big mistake and was turning into someone they didn’t like before their very eyes. AITA?

