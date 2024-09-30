HOA Corruption Turned His Dream Retirement Home Into a Nightmare, So He’s Leaving It All Behind

Dealing with an overbearing HOA can turn your dream home into a nightmare.

What would you do if the neighborhood you helped create turned into a high school-level drama club?

Would you stick it out? Or would you pack up and leave?

In today’s story, one homeowner decides he’s had enough of his HOA and is ready to start over somewhere else.

Here’s what’s going on…

Leaving my retirement home due to HOA When I built, there were 13 homes. The HOA was in the covenants, but no one worried about it. We just took care of community areas and left others alone, like adults. Fast-forward 11 years, 120 homes, and fees have gone up 1000%. It’s still bearable, barely; but I see where this is going. There are really naive people in control – they’ll end up getting sued & need a huge assessment or something similar. They’ve already been hiring wives to do jobs, paying board members’ daycare — petty corruption.

Won’t bore you with the horror stories.

The HOA reminds him of high school all over again.

The developer downplayed the HOA when I built it; stupid me listened. So, after spending two years designing our ‘forever’ home and founding the neighborhood, we’re selling. HOA has made me hate the neighborhood and hate most of my neighbors. Maybe I’m just getting old…I mean, I’m not THAT old…

I just don’t care enough to basically go through high school politics again because I like parking my motorcycle outside, or I don’t want to pay for Easter Egg hunts from HOA funds. Not when there’s genocide and economic collapse, and I want to put my time & passion into my wife & family & my own life.

Here’s his new plan.

Ridiculous how Americans think they’re free, but we’ve got these little soviet collectives in every new neighborhood designed by our corporate overlords. Not looking forward to starting over in a new house or having to deal with these interest rates, but life is too short to waste time on dumb ****. I’m heading for the country. Just grateful we have the option. I know in 2024 America, plenty of people don’t have that luxury.

Yikes! Not many people would want to deal with that type of situation.

