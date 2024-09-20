September 20, 2024 at 6:21 am

‘Hopefully my things don’t get stolen.’ – Tenant Moved Into An Apartment And Discovers That One Of The Windows Is Missing

It’s always important to do a walk-through before you move into a new place, people!

And let me speak from experience…

I moved into an apartment once without testing out every gadget and appliance and it was only after I moved in that I found out the shower barely worked and only a trickle came out…let’s just say that I wasn’t happy.

Now, on to the story!

A TikTokker named Key posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her new place wasn’t exactly up to snuff when she moved in.

Key told viewers in a text overlay, “I moved in today just to find out there is no window. So, I’m leaving for the night. Hopefully my things don’t get stolen.”

She said, “So I just moved into these apartments, today, and the window is gone.”

Key said that she told her leasing agent about the missing window and was told that they would put in a request for her.

She added, “Well guess what? I’m not gonna be here tomorrow.”

I don’t blame her!

Here’s the video.

@keyrachristaaa

Comment good apartments in atlanta or the surrounding areas please.Im about to break the lease they knew it was no window so they tried to hide it. I have rental insurance, my lawyer will be contacting them and also i will be out of this apartment tomorrow. I refuse to live here i done seen so many bugs already because of the missing window. I will live in my car before i sleep in here. I have two small children and im not exposing them to danger. #slumlord #apartments

♬ original sound – Key 💗

Key posted a follow-up video and told viewers that the company said they would break her lease and give her the money back because of the problem.

@keyrachristaaa

Replying to @Apolonia UPDATEEE!!!! #slumlord #apartments #claytoncounty

♬ original sound – Key 💗

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer stated the obvious.

Another TikTokker was surprised.

And this individual asked a question…

The landlord overlooked one important detail…

