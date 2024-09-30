‘How many times have they charged me.’ – Trader Joe’s Customer Complained That She Unwittingly Paid For Bags Even Though She Brought Her Own

That’s what you get for trying to help save the environment, huh…?

A woman named Callie posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how she was not too happy about an experience she had at a Trader Joe’s store.

Callie brought her own reusable bag to shop at Trader Joe’s. She showed viewers her receipt from the store and said, “See those bag fees? Listen, it’s 10 cents, times two. That’s 20 cents, OK?”

She continued, “I got two bottles of wine. That costs me 20 cents. Now, I’m like, negative 40 cents on just dumb stuff.”

Callie then said, “How many times have they charged me a bag fee? They put my stuf in this bag. I don’t always look at my receipt but seriously? What is that? And what am I gonna do about it?”

She added, “How much extra are we ALL paying??”

Check out the video.

Check out how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker asked a question…

What the heck is going on here…?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁