September 30, 2024 at 1:49 pm

‘How many times have they charged me.’ – Trader Joe’s Customer Complained That She Unwittingly Paid For Bags Even Though She Brought Her Own

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@goinback2cali

That’s what you get for trying to help save the environment, huh…?

A woman named Callie posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how she was not too happy about an experience she had at a Trader Joe’s store.

Source: TikTok

Callie brought her own reusable bag to shop at Trader Joe’s. She showed viewers her receipt from the store and said, “See those bag fees? Listen, it’s 10 cents, times two. That’s 20 cents, OK?”

She continued, “I got two bottles of wine. That costs me 20 cents. Now, I’m like, negative 40 cents on just dumb stuff.”

Source: TikTok

Callie then said, “How many times have they charged me a bag fee? They put my stuf in this bag. I don’t always look at my receipt but seriously? What is that? And what am I gonna do about it?”

She added, “How much extra are we ALL paying??”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@goinback2cali

trader hoes bag fees #traderjoes #bagfees

♬ original sound – Yoga By Callie

Check out how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker asked a question…

Source: TikTok

What the heck is going on here…?

