Inconsiderate Upstairs Neighbors Party Late Into The Night, So This Fed-Up Tenant Gives Them An Early Morning Wake-Up Call To Prove A Point

Living beneath a revolving door of noisy upstairs neighbors is exhausting.

Especially when late-night partying and stomping around become the norm.

Fed up with the sleepless nights, this tenant decides that if they can’t sleep, why should their neighbors? Cue the 5 a.m. wake-up routine.

Keep me up all night? Fine we’re all waking up early I live in an apartment building on the ground floor. I have a corner unit so I share 1 wall with 1 unit, my upstairs neighbors. The unit above me has a constant stream of sub-letters that cycle in and out about once a month.

The current occupants are a nightmare. They party and scream and stomp around until 2-3am multiple times a week.

After the first few nights of this, I hit a breaking point and decided, all of us are waking up early. I typically try to keep my home workouts quiet (use headphones and stay away from my noisier equipment until the afternoon).

But my 5am alarm is now the bullhorn hooked to my beats speaker, my music is now boosted bass dubstep, and my loud bike trainer is my warm up. Enjoy the hangover, jerks!

