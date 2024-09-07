Man Accidentally Forgets His Running Shorts And Borrows A Pair That Are Too Short, So The Other Runners In The Group Threaten To Ban Him For Improper Attire

Joining a running club is a great way to stay fit and meet new people.

AITA for having my underwear show under running shorts? So I (26m) am part of a running club. I go right after work, and everyone in the club is aged roughly early 20s all the way up to early 40s probably. One day I get there and I realize instead of packing running shorts, I packed an old pair of boxers by mistake.

Obviously wasn’t going to wear those, but a friend of mine had some spare running shorts I could borrow, similar to the ones I usually wear. They’re the fairly short ones with a brief liner, so you usually wouldn’t wear underwear underneath. But since these weren’t mine, I kept my underwear on. I get that I was washing them after so they’d be fine, but I made a split second decision.

My underwear was longer than the shorts, which admittedly looked kinda stupid. I tried to roll them up but it didn’t work and eventually I gave up and they were poking out the bottom of the shorts pretty noticeably.

Didn’t think anything of it but the next day the head of the running club texted me saying multiple people told him they were uncomfortable. If I did it again I’d be banned.

Is it that big a deal? AITA?

