McDonald’s Customer Reviewed the New Big Arch Burger. – ‘I don’t know what the sauce is.’

Alright, burger lovers, this one’s for you!

A Canadian TikTokker posted a video and gave viewers an honest review of the new Big Arch burger from McDonald’s.

The woman said, “I don’t know what the sauce is, but it’s two patties, crispy onions, and an amazing sauce.”

She dug into the burger and told viewers, “I’m not exaggerating, this is the best burger McDonald’s has ever made. 10 out of 10 would recommend.”

FYI, the Big Arch is now available in Canada, but isn’t quite yet in the U.S., so all the Americans need to hold their horses for the time being…

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer was surprised…

Another TikTokker thinks they know what’s going on here…

And this viewer spoke up.

But how does it stack up against the Big Mac…?

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.