Mean Little Girl Bullies Her One-Year-Old Son, So She Makes Sure The Girl’s Grandma Sees Her And Gets Her In Trouble

Playgrounds are often stages for early lessons in virtues like kindness and sharing.

However, this family ran into trouble when a little girl began bullying her young son.

An indignant mother sets a clever trap to get the bratty little girl sent home.

I got a little girl in trouble on purpose I have a one year old son, and we decided to go to the playground one day. On this day, a bunch of kids were there, among whom was a bratty 4yo or so girl who had a mean streak to her.

Her son was unfortunate enough to catch her ire and it rubbed her the wrong way.

My son, who didn’t know better, went close to her and she just tells him “What are you doing here? You’re not invited here!” I agree I kinda didn’t like my son being bullied, but I figured he doesn’t understand these things yet and I didn’t want to be one of those sensitive helicopter parents who shield their kids from everything.

She decided it wasn’t a battle worth fighting, that is, until she saw an opportunity.

So I just took my son and we played elsewhere. Later on, I see that her grandma was there. It seemed like she’s not one of those loosy goosy grandmas. So while the girl was close to her grandma, and it dawned on me I could bait her to be mean to my kid in front of granny.

She sets her plan into action.

So I placed my son close to her since I figured out he wouldn’t understand anyways. And it worked. She said “You’re not welcome here! Go away!”

Grandma didn’t stand for this behavior.

And her grandma heard, and she got in trouble. The grandma said they now will go home since she can’t be nice. She fought it, but couldn’t do anything. Part of it was I think granny just wanted to go home lol.

The girl’s grandmother’s reaction was a fitting consequence for the bratty behavior.

Did Reddit agree?

Owning up to bad behavior is a good lesson for kids to learn.

If misbehavior isn’t addressed early on, it leads to problems later in life for the child.

It’s surprising how early bullying behaviors are learned.

Many parents enjoy letting the grandparents have the hard conversations sometimes.

This mother’s petty revenge demonstrate how sometimes a little nudge can lead to bigger lessons.

Kids say the darndest things.

