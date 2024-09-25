Mechanic Dispels The Myth That People Can Get “Full Diagnostics” On Their Cars

Have you ever had a mechanic perform a full diagnostic on your car?

I did many years ago, but it’s been so long that I don’t even remember everything that it entailed.

But today we’re all in luck, because a mechanic posted a video and gave viewers some inside info about what to expect if they ever want to get the service performed on their vehicle.

The mechanic in the video said to viewers, “Let’s say someone comes in with an ABS (antilock break system) light and we figure out what happens with the ABS light, and then they say ‘what did you find out about the volume of the radio?'”

He explained that that kind of check-up “doesn’t exist.”

He explained that a full diagnostic doesn’t rely on a “magic box” and the method can miss certain issues that might pop up again in a short period of time.

He added, “You have to understand that these systems are constantly being tested and things break, things go bad.”

Check out his video and see what he had to say.

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This individual chimed in.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this viewer nailed it.

The more you know…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!