Mechanic Said He Could Fix A Customer’s Car Radio For $50 After Another Shop Wanted To Charge Them $6,000

by Matthew Gilligan

A mechanic who goes by the handle Menjicar on TikTok is back again with another video that highlights just how shady some other mechanics can be when it comes to ripping off customers…

The man told viewers, “They were gonna charge this lady $6,000 to fix that radio.”

He added, “Obviously, the dealer tried to sell her a whole radio unit because it does make sense. As you can see, it’s not really functioning too good, but $6,000 for a whole new radio is ridiculous.”

The mechanic tinkered around with a can of electrical cleaner and some knobs and said, “So, after letting it dry for a bit, you can also blow it out with compressed air. We can see that the volume is now working perfectly.”

He said the woman didn’t even need to spend $50 for this fix, in his opinion…

You gotta love an honest mechanic!

Take a look at his video.

@menjicar

Always get a second opinion. You pay for what i know not what i do sometimes. #automotive #mastertech #ladyscammed #carfix #nissan #mechanic #fixyourowncar #drama

♬ original sound – Menjicar

And this is what people had to say.

This reader has been there…

Another person chimed in.

And this TikTokker spoke THE TRUTH.

She almost got ripped off big time!

