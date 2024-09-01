Mom Doesn’t Want Her Fiance’s Grandparents To Kiss Their Future Children In A Customary Way, But He Insists She Grew Up Without Love In Her Family And She Needs To Lighten Up

Showing affection to a child or grandchild is not only common, but it is important to ensure the child feels loved.

What would you do if you were uncomfortable with how the other parent (and his parents) want to show that affection?

That is what the woman in this story is dealing with, check it out.

AITA for not letting my in-laws to kiss our child on the lips even when my fiancé is ok with it? I 23F and my fiancé 27M have recently had this huge argument about whether letting his parents kiss our future child on the lips.

I am completely against it because I always found that weird just seeing it happen to their other grandchildren. But my fiancé is saying that his parents giving our child a kiss on the lips is non negotiable. I told him they can kiss the child’s head or cheek to show affection but not the lips because it makes me uncomfortable.

He says I lacked love and affection from my parents because they never did that to me as a child, but his parents did that to him and his siblings growing up, so he was given more affection as a child than I.

He said if I disagreed then he would just let his parents do it without my consent, especially if I’m not present. Hearing him say that has caused me to fear having a child with him a little now because he’d go behind my back and do it anyways. AITA?

