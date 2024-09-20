Mother-in-Law Criticizes Their New Home, So They Return The Favor During A Tour Of Her 50-Year-Old House

Criticism can be tough to hear, but sometimes, the best way to handle it is with a little humor and a dose of perspective.

So, what would you do if your in-laws came to your house for the first time and immediately began criticizing everything?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in the very situation.

Here’s how they handled it.

So you enjoyed criticising my home huh? This year, for Christmas, we had my in-laws over for the very first time. We haven’t lived here long, so the place still requires some prettying up and final touches. Anyway, as soon as MIL steps over the threshold, she starts complaining and pointing out things she doesn’t like: the lights we chose, the front door, the kitchen, the tiles…practically everything. I pretended not to hear and carried on. A week later, they invited us over to their 50-year-old home. Surprise!

Here’s where the tables turned!

The last time the walls saw a lick of paint, Nixon was still president. Germany had a really big wall that would have made Trump proud, and hard drives were the size of cars. Mold and cobwebs were everywhere, broken tiles, torn curtains…you name it. That was a fun, short, 8-minute tour during which I pointed out everything that was wrong in a really concerned voice for their health and safety. I mean, mold can kill you, as a certain Mr. Dwight Schrute taught us. And broken tiles can trip you up, can’t they?

Yikes! That’s one way to let her know you didn’t like the criticism.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit had to say about this.

Never heard this before, but too funny!

Seems like many MILs are like this.

This person has a great point as to why they do it.

Here’s someone who can relate.

This goes back to the old saying: Those living in glass houses should not throw stones.

Hopefully, she got the message.

