Mysterious Neighbor Kept Parking Way Too Close To His Driveway During Heavy Snowfall, So He Shoveled All The Snow Against Their Car

Dealing with annoying neighbors is never easy, but it’s even trickier when you don’t know exactly who it is; you can only see what they did.

In this story, we learn about a man who noticed that one of his neighbors got into the habit of parking closer to his driveway than they should.

Let’s see how he solved the problem.

Park too close to my driveway during a snowstorm enjoy digging out your car. I live in the upper Midwest and as most people that watch the weather know we have had a significant amount of snow fall starting Thursday and where I am is expected to continue through tomorrow. One of my neighbors (I’m not certain who, otherwise I would have spoken to them) has been parking closer to my driveway than allowed by the ordinances of the city we live in (ordinance says no closer than 3 feet of the curb line change). During the summer it’s no big deal; sometimes it was difficult to get enough space to get my trash and recycle out to the road and still have room to get out of the driveway, but I made it work.

Because I know we get large amounts of heavy snow I put a reflector in the right of way so I know about where a smallish sapling is so I make sure to not pile up the chunks of road ice and I figured I would be helpful to people parking on the road and put it at the 3 foot mark. Friday morning after over a foot of snow has fallen I head out to go to work and this car is well passed the 3 foot mark, in fact their front tire is passed the 3 foot mark. Another neighbor has parked across the street and because I have a very narrow street it makes for a fun time getting my car out. At work I decide that if I can’t figure out who they are I will have to report them to get a ticket using my city’s online app. My day passes and when I get home the car has not moved. I check the app and nothing has been noted.

This morning I get up early because I have to clear all the snow from my sidewalk before someone decides to report it as not cleared, (another ordinance thing) and low and behold they still have not moved. This means the plows can’t get near enough to my curb to clear some of the snow so I am left with half the street in front of my driveway not cleared of any snow. Well, I want to be able to get out of my driveway without getting stuck so that snow has to go somewhere and I am not walking it all around that car to get it into the right of way, so I just shoveled it all right up against the front of the car and driver’s side door of their car. As of right now there is another car parked behind them so I don’t think they will be able to back away to get around it.

