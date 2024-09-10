Neighbor Gave Her A Hard Time About Parking In The Street, So Her Family Members Started Doing It Too To Drive Them Crazy

It’s one of life’s great mysteries…

Write me a passage aggressive note for legally parking my car on the street? Okay. “So I (21F) live in a cul-de-sac in a big city with my mom (53 F), sister (16 F), aunt (60 F) and uncle (57 M) (who- based on the commas, we all have a car we drive, which totals to 4 cars). My mom drives a slightly nicer car, so she parks that in our garage at the end of the drive way (which is wide at the bottom but gets more narrow at the top, at most it can fit 4 cars while blocking the garage), so while I wasn’t driving this weekend, I parked my car on the street so she could get her car out of the garage. For those who don’t know what a cul-de-sac is, it’s basically a neighborhood that looks like a giant oval, where the houses are on one side and the street is the other, with the weird middle section being a plot of grass.

My car was as close to the grass as possible without being on the grass, and it wasn’t blocking anyone’s driveway enough to where you can’t back/pull into a driveway. Apparently, my neighbor (49 F, who has two daughters 16 F) who my family has a lot of beef with (seriously, it could be a soap opera with all the bull **** that happens on this block) didn’t like my car being there (even though it wasn’t the only car there) because she wrote a note that lovingly said “Use Your ******* Driveway”. It wasn’t on my car well enough for me (the owner of the car, who was meant to receive the message) to see it, because it landed on my garbage can and my mom found it. Needless to say, she’s not happy and we are fuming.

I was driving at the time my mom sent my family chat (which has my father 53 M in it) the image of the note, and we all have decided to park our cars in the street in retaliation. We have decided to unleash hell, and I pray and hope to god that this woman (the mother) finally learns her lesson. She has done so much **** to my family in the past and all hell is going to break loose. She is seriously the definition of a deplorable human being. When my mom asked one of the kids about it, she said the handwriting was her sisters. While it was a kid who did it, the fact that her mother enabled this kind of behavior for LEGAL parking is disgusting.”

Why do people get so worked up about parking on public streets?

Jeez!

