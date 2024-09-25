She Was Giving Her Neighbor Rides But He Kept Criticizing Her Driving, So She Left Him Stranded To Make A Point

Apparently, the guy you’re going to read about in the story below wasn’t informed that it’s not 1955 anymore.

I say that because he seems to have some pretty outdated concepts about women and how they drive.

But he was the one who ended up looking stupid in the end!

Read on and see what happened.

I don’t deserve my driver’s licence? Fine, you can walk home. “I’m a female, and regardless of all the stereotypes, almost all of the people I’ve driven in my car have told me I’m a pretty good driver. And I love driving so I don’t mind giving someone a lift once in a while. So, I was in a car with my friend (we were coming back from school), her house was nearby and the plan was for her to get out of the car right before I’d make a turn to enter my street.

Say what?!?!

She later called me and said that my neighbor, whom we passed by, commented something awful. Since I was inside the car, I couldn’t hear it, but as she was stepping out she heard him say something along the lines: “Which IDIOT gave you a licence? You idiot!” I was in a shock at first, didn’t expect that of him. He was always so quiet, but you could always tell he secretly meant no good. That was months ago and since then, he’s commented something snarky every time he’s seen me drive. “Are you sure you’re QUALIFIED enough to drive that?” “Do you even know where the brake is?” So, this very evening, I was coming home from the city, around 10 pm. I live about 30 minutes away from it, if you were to walk. It’s a 30 minute long dimly lit road, terribly lonely, also pretty scary. You could catch a bus, however there are only few buses throughout the entire day that you could take instead of going on foot or taking a taxi. Guess who was at the station, waiting for a bus to arrive? My neighbor.

Sorry, dude!

I glanced at the clock and saw that no longer than 5 minutes a bus was there, at the station, so he must’ve missed it. He was late. The next one wouldn’t arrive until like 2 hrs later. I didn’t stop. I just kept driving. And through my rearview mirror I could see him turning his head and staring at my passing car in utter disbelief. To quote Regina George: You can walk home!”

Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

One reader shared their thoughts.

This person nailed it.

Another reader spoke up.

This person chimed in.

Another Reddit user dropped some knowledge.

This guy sounds like a real winner!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.