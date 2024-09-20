Neighbors Keep Leaving Their Trash Bins In Their Yard, So They Block Their Driveways To Teach Them A Lesson

Living near inconsiderate neighbors can be frustrating, especially when they invade your space uninvited.

What would you do if your neighbors constantly left their trash bins in your yard for days on end?

In today’s story, one person finds themselves in this exact predicament.

Here’s how it played out.

Neighbors and their trash bins. So we live on a narrow alleyway-type road. You literally can only drive 1 car in either direction. All the trash and recycling bins go on our side of the road. 8 bins all together on trash and recycling day. All 3 neighbors are terrible at leaving them in our yard for days. A couple of the neighbors were just leaving them in our yard and walking their trash across the street whenever they took trash/ recycling out.

Here’s where they started to teach the neighbors a lesson.

So, about 2 months ago, I started shoving them across the street in their yard. 1 neighbor got the hint and started collecting their bins. The other 2 neighbors not so much. Well, I started putting them in their driveways, so they literally must exit their vehicles and move the bins so they can park in their driveway. Makes me feel a little better. How hard is it to be a considerate neighbor and not make me look at their bins in my yard 24/7.

Wow! Those neighbors are something else.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit had to say about this issue.

It seems some neighbors actually help each other.

This person had to read the situation twice.

At this point, it would be pro revenge.

Funny, but that’s a lot of work.

Bet that will teach them!

How hard is it to move a trash bin each week? Sheesh!

